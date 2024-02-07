Last week, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish attended the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)—a festival that, since its inception in 1972, has become known for showcasing independent and experimental cinema by both emerging and established filmmakers. This year was no exception, with a lineup that spanned feature debuts like The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire by Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich; wacky American indies like Dream Team; Mário, a new documentary by L.A. Rebellion luminary Billy Woodberry; as well as a robust shorts selection, including Frank Sweeney’s Few Can See and Valentin Noujaïm’s To Exist Under Permanent Suspicion. Critics Jordan Cronk and Beatrice Loayza joined Devika to discuss these highlights and more titles to look out for in the coming months.