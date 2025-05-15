Cannes 2025 has arrived—and you can count on our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors to cut through the noise with thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and Podcasts. This year’s festival is packed with exciting premieres, including new films from Richard Linklater, Lynne Ramsay, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Spike Lee, Bi Gan, Julia Ducournau, Wes Anderson, and many more.

To kick off our patented daily Cannes Podcasts, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish gathered FC Podcast veterans Jonathan Romney and Guy Lodge to discuss the first day’s offerings. Jonathan begins by describing the Opening Night selection, Amélie Bonnin’s Leave One Day (7:00), before the group debates other early festival premieres like Robin Campillo’s Enzo (11:20) and Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling (22:17).

