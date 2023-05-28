Cannes 2023 is wrapping up—and as news of standing ovations and walkouts, throwaway raves and pans, spit takes and hot takes flood the feed, we’ll be reporting on all the cinematic goings-on, with our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors ready to cut through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

As the tide of cinema ebbs from the shores of the Riviera, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish was joined by Frédéric Jaeger (editor at critic.de and programmer), Caitlin Doherty (editor at the New Left Review), and critic James Wham to discuss later-day standouts including Alice Rohrwacher’s La chimera, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, Tran Anh Hung’s The Pot-au-Feu, and more.

Subscribe to the Film Comment Letter today for a steady stream of Cannes coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2023 edition.