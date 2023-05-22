Cannes 2023 is here—and as news of standing ovations and walkouts, throwaway raves and pans, spit takes and hot takes flood the feed, we’ll be reporting on all the cinematic goings-on, with our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors ready to cut through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

On our latest episode from sunny shores of Southern France, critics Jonathan Romney and Giovanni Marchini Camia join FC co-deputy editor Devika Girish discuss two of the festivals most fascinating films: Jonathan Glazer’s much-anticipated The Zone of Interest, and Lisando Alonso’s mysterious western Eureka. Listeners be advised: spoilers abound—along with our critics typically insightful, in-depth analysis.

Subscribe to the Film Comment Letter today for a steady stream of Cannes coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2023 edition.