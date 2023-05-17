Cannes 2023 is here—and as news of standing ovations and walkouts, throwaway raves and pans, spit takes and hot takes flood the feed, we’ll be reporting on all the cinematic goings-on, with our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors ready to cut through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

First up, critics and frequent FC contributors Jordan Cronk and Jessica Kiang join FC co-deputy editor Devika Girish to open the proceedings with some lively discussion of early festival films—including Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, Steve McQueen’s Occupied City, Marie Amachoukeli’s Ama Gloria, and Cédric Kahn’s The Goldman Case—before previewing this year’s lineup.

Subscribe to the Film Comment Letter today for a steady stream of Cannes coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2023 edition.