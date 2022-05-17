Cannes 2022 is here—and as news of standing ovations and walkouts, throwaway raves and pans, spit takes and hot takes flood the feed, we’ll be reporting on all the cinematic goings-on, with our on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors ready to cut through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

First up, we welcome FC contributing editor Jonathan Romney and frequent FC contributor Jessica Kiang on the podcast to preview this year’s lineup. We talk about the history of the festival—and how it’s changed over the years—before discussing some of the films we’re most excited to see, including David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, Claire Denis’s The Stars at Noon, Jerzy Skolimowski’s Eo, Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, and others.

