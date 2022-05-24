With Cannes 2022 kicking off this week, Film Comment is on the ground, reporting on all the cinematic excitement at the film industry’s grandest annual event with the help of our on-the-Croisette crew of contributors.

On today’s podcast, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish is joined by Justin Chang, film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR’s Fresh Air, for an in-depth chat about David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider, Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N., Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, and more.

