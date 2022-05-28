With Cannes 2022 winding to a close, the last stretch has proved especially rich with standouts. On today’s podcast, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish sat down with Dennis Lim (artistic director of the New York Film Festival), Jean-Michel Frodon (critic and former editor in chief of Cahiers du Cinéma), and Antoine Thirion (curator and critic) to discuss the festival that was. They talk about Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, Albert Serra’s Pacifiction, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, Annie Ernaux’s The Super 8 Years, and much more.

