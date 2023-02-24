This week, Film Comment is reporting from Berlin, where the 2023 Berlinale is currently winding down. Throughout the festival, we’ll be sharing daily podcasts, dispatches, and interviews covering all the highlights of this year’s selection, including new films by Christian Petzold, Angela Schanelec, Hong Sangsoo, James Benning, and many more.

On today’s episode, FC co-editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Giovanni Marchini Camia (Fireflies Press), Victor Guimarães (freelance), and Frédéric Jaeger (critic.de). Before getting into a broader conversation about German cinema at the Berlinale, the four discuss some of the highlights from the festival’s waning days, including Music by Angela Schanelec, In Water by Hong Sangsoo, Bad Living and Living Bad by João Canijo, Ramona by Victoria Linares Villegas, and Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything by Emily Atef.

Stay up to date with all of our Berlin 2023 coverage here.