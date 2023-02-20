This week, Film Comment is reporting from Berlin, where the 2023 Berlinale is currently underway. Throughout the festival, we’ll be sharing daily podcasts, dispatches, and interviews covering all the highlights of this year’s selection, including new films by Christian Petzold, Angela Schanelec, Hong Sangsoo, James Benning, and many more.

On today’s episode, FC co-editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute are joined by curator and critic Antoine Thirion and critic (and former editor-in-chief of Cahiers du Cinéma) Jean-Michel Frodon to discuss some recent viewings from the festival’s mid-point: Giacomo Abbruzzese’s Disco Boy, Bas Devos’s Here, Zhang Lu’s The Shadowless Tower, John Trengove’s Manodrome, Dustin Guy-Defa’s The Adults, Margarethe von Trotta’s Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert, and Manthia Diawara’s AI: African Intelligence.

Stay up to date with all of our Berlin 2023 coverage here.