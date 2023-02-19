This week, Film Comment is reporting from Berlin, where the 2023 Berlinale is currently underway. Throughout the festival, we’ll be sharing daily podcasts, dispatches, and interviews covering all the highlights of this year’s selection, including new films by Christian Petzold, Angela Schanelec, Hong Sangsoo, James Benning, and many more.

On today’s episode, FC co-editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute are joined by FC contributor Erika Balsom and B. Ruby Rich, Editor-in-Chief of Film Quarterly to discuss the haul of the first couple days: Paul B. Preciado’s Orlando, My Political Biography, Tina Satter’s Reality, Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry, Luke Fowler’s Being in a Place – A Portrait of Margaret Tait, and Tatiana Huezo’s The Echo.

Stay up to date with all of our Berlin 2023 coverage here.