The Berlin International Film Festival is now over, but there were a few more films we wanted to share with you. We’ve talked about highlights such as new films from Christian Petzold and Hong Sangsoo. For our final Berlinale episode, we’re discussing new work from Tsai Ming-liang; the Golden Bear award-winner, There Is No Evil, from Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof; and a couple of films that will be appearing in New Directors New Films here in New York, The Trouble with Being Born and Los Conductos. This podcast also has a bonus feature for you: our conversation about documentary ethics with Orwa Nyrabia, artistic director of IDFA the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam. For this episode, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold was joined by Devika Girish, assistant editor at Film Comment.