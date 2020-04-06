We begin another week with The Film Comment Podcast: At Home, keeping ourselves distracted and hopefully our listeners too. One big way the crisis is affecting the movie business is that it’s also another week without new theatrical releases. That might be the least of our concerns, but it’s definitely been food for thought among critics and other moviegoers. On this episode, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief talked to our weekly critic, Jonathan Romney, who has been adapting his output for the current situation, and that goes for his intake. Nic reached him in London, where he’s weathering the crisis at home like the rest of us with a liberal mix of movies and television. The two discuss Sergei Loznitsa’s My Joy, Bojack Horseman, The Larry Sanders Show, Babylon Berlin, and Zia Anger’s My First Film, among others.

