Staying at home is a global phenomenon in these difficult times, as we all find ourselves with a lot more indoors time and anxiety on our hands. For our latest daily edition of Film Comment Podcast: At Home, we go to Brazil. Critic and programmer Ela Bittencourt wrote our interview feature on Bacurau in our March-April issue, and now, the film’s story of collective action, state of siege, and inequality feel ever more urgent. Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold and Assistant Editor Devika Girish talked about the situation in Brazil and also what Ela has been watching. In addition to Bacurau, the three discuss Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, Joseph Losey’s The Servant and Mr. Klein, Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, Mani Kaul’s Our Daily Bread, and Jia Zhangke’s Ash Is Purest White.

