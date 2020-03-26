On the past few episodes we’ve posed the same essential question to critics, a filmmaker, and a curator: what’s the view from where you’re sitting? That’s come to mean a couple of things: what are you watching these days, but also what’s life like from your perspective of the film world? For this installment, we looked within our own organization, Film at Lincoln Center, and spoke with our colleague, Eugene Hernandez. Eugene is the deputy executive director at Film at Lincoln Center, director of the New York Film Festival, and publisher of Film Comment. FC Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold joined Clinton Krute and Devika Girish to talk with Eugene about his observations on our film community in these troubled times. And of course, we also discussed the movies we’ve been watching, including Jacques Tati’s Playtime, Norman Jewison’s Moonstruck, Robert Smigel’s The Week Of, and Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

If you’re a longtime Film Comment subscriber, listener, or reader, or are just tuning in now, please consider becoming a member or making a donation to our publisher, Film at Lincoln Center, during these unprecedented times. Also, don’t miss details on the new streaming availability of Bacurau, online now via Film at Lincoln Center.