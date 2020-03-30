For our latest daily edition of the podcast, we reached out again to a filmmaker for a report from another corner of the world. Nadav Lapid is the director of The Kindergarten Teacher, The Policeman, and most recently, Synonyms, which played in The New York Film Festival and before that won the top prize at Berlin. Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold interviewed Nadav about The Kindergarten Teacher at its premiere in Cannes, and in our July-August 2019 issue, the director sat down with Jordan Cronk for a conversation about Synonyms. Nadav spoke to Rapold and assistant editor Devika Girish from Tel Aviv this time about working on his next feature under the current circumstances, and a couple of recent watches that came to mind in the process. And as we enter another week of the pandemic, we hope that all of our listeners are staying safe.

