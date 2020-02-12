The achievements of actors and actresses of color have long gone under-recognized in Hollywood. It’s a fact of the industry that has only gotten more glaring as the years go by. For the latest Film at Lincoln Center Talk hosted by Film Comment magazine, we gathered together to celebrate the craft of our favorite performers of color from current cinema. We also talked about key figures and overlooked talents from across film history. Our critical appreciation of specific actors naturally gave rise to a range of topics including issues of authenticity and gatekeeping. For the discussion, FC Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold was joined by Soraya Nadia McDonald, writer for The Undefeated and contributing editor at Film Comment; Mayukh Sen, James Beard Award–winning food and culture writer; and Devika Girish, assistant editor at Film Comment.