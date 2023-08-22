At this year’s Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Film Comment participated in a fascinating experimental event called “A Long Night of Dreaming about the Future of Intelligence.” Curated by Rafael Dernbach in collaboration with the Università della Svizzera italiana and Locarno Film Festival BaseCamp, the event began at sunset on August 9 and ended at sunrise on August 10, and involved a series of talks and workshops about the many connotations of “intelligence,” how A.I. is changing our relationships to ourselves and the world, and how dreams may offer up keys to our future.

The event was co-hosted by Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish. This week’s episode is an excerpt from her moderating shift, featuring a conversation with A.I. scholar Andrea Rizzoli and critic Kevin B. Lee, Locarno Film Festival Professor for the Future of Cinema and the Audiovisual Arts, about the history of artificial intelligence, and its limitations and possibilities vis-a-vis art. Check out last week’s episode for another excerpt from “A Long of Dreaming About the Future of Intelligence,” featuring Stanford University scholar Shane Denson on the brave new world of “post-cinema.”