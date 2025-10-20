For those of us fatigued by the carnivorous cycle perpetuated by narratives and images of police brutality, Geeta Gandbhir’s latest, The Perfect Neighbor, functions as a balm. Which is not to say that this is a feel-good film—Gandbhir’s chillingly detailed documentary tracks a story that unfolded over 16 months in an inland Florida town, and ended in the demise of Ajike Owens, a beloved Black mother of four, at the hands of her white neighbor, Susan Lorincz, who was emboldened by racist paranoia and Florida’s controversial stand-your-ground laws.

But The Perfect Neighbor achieves a kind of reclamation. The documentary is assembled almost entirely from body-camera footage recorded by the cops whom Lorincz frequently called to the neighborhood, in an attempt to restrict her Black neighbors and their kids from living their lives and enjoying public space. Local law enforcement’s presence on the scene was thus near constant—but Gandbhir draws our attention to the gaps in their footage. When the only real moment of violence occurs, as Lorincz shoots Owens through a closed door, there are no police or cameras around. In inverting the use of technologies intended for state surveillance, Gandbhir delivers a subtle yet powerful critique of the failures of institutions that purport to protect us.

Last January, shortly after the world premiere of The Perfect Neighbor at the Sundance Film Festival, I spoke with Gandbhir about the making of the film, her personal connection to the story, and her subversion of the true-crime genre.

Can you tell me about the first time you became aware of this story?

Ajike Owens was a close friend of Kim, my sister-in-law, who lives in Ocala [Florida]. They were raising their kids together, celebrating birthdays together, all that sort of stuff. They were each other’s family. So when Ajike was killed, we got a call from Kim’s sister, Tameka, who is an activist and organizer. She was returning from Jamaica, but her plane was diverted to New York because of the weather. My husband and I picked her up, and after hearing her story, we told her she wasn’t going alone. We got on a plane and went down to Florida with her.

We decided to start filming because we were really concerned that Susan would not be arrested due to Florida’s stand-your-ground laws. We wanted to make the media aware of the suppression going on with local authorities, and make sure justice for Ajike was a possibility. When she was finally arrested four days later, we remained concerned that she would be set free by a jury, because, again, Florida’s stand-your-ground laws are often weaponized against people of color. White people use it as a license to kill. The legal team did a FOIA request for all the materials the police department had, which then became public record. That’s when we first saw the body-camera footage, and we realized that it went back two years. Susan had been calling the police on the community for two years.

So we went through all the footage. Originally, we were trying to use it to help the legal team, but in watching it, I realized that this was the film. The footage paints a portrait of the community before the tragedy. Being that there’s so much gun violence in this country, unfortunately, we often see the aftermath of a shooting but not what the community was like before. For us, that was critical. Police body-cam footage is used to surveil communities of color in order to protect the police, so we wanted to flip that on its head and use it to show the point of view of this community—this tight-knit, diverse community of families just living their lives, being joyful, and taking care of each other.

Knowing that there’s this familial connection behind the film adds another texture to it.