Film at Lincoln Center is pleased to announce the return of Film Comment with the relaunch of its beloved podcast and a brand-new weekly letter, a first step towards bringing the best in film criticism back to the publication’s devoted audience around the world.

The announcement follows a months-long hiatus prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts of Film at Lincoln Center, the magazine’s publisher, to ensure the organization’s long-term financial viability. FLC’s theaters remain closed, but resuming the publication of Film Comment has long been a priority of the organization and its staff. “We are so thrilled to bring Film Comment back!” said Publisher Eugene Hernandez. “It has been such a challenging year and although so much remains uncertain, we know that there has been a glaring absence in our film community without Film Comment’s essential critical voice. In the coming months, we’ll continue to expand our efforts as FLC’s operations resume.”

As Film at Lincoln Center continues to adapt to the pandemic’s new realities, Film Comment has also undergone a period of change, including the departure of Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold last summer, after more than a decade with the magazine. Devika Girish and Clinton Krute, who both joined the Film Comment team in 2019 under Rapold’s leadership, are serving as Co-Deputy Editors, overseeing the return of the renowned magazine. A search for a senior editorial leadership position will be conducted at a future date.

Co-hosted by the editors, the Film Comment Podcast is a weekly space for critical conversation about the latest in film culture, including new releases, repertory cinema, festival coverage, industry spotlights, and more. With new guest critics and filmmakers every week, each episode is an opportunity for fresh insight and illuminating perspectives on the best of cinema. The first new episode of the Podcast is available now, and future episodes will be published weekly on Tuesdays. Subscribe on Soundcloud, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, or Stitcher.

The Film Comment Letter is a free weekly digital newsletter featuring original film criticism and writing—including the Film Comment Podcast, features, reviews, interviews, streaming picks, news, and more. The Letter launches this spring, and will be delivered directly to subscribers’ inboxes every Thursday before being made available on filmcomment.com the following Monday.

“Devika and I are excited and proud to be a part of bringing Film Comment back from hiatus,” said Krute. “For nearly 60 years, the magazine has played a central role in shaping the critical conversation, and we are honored to continue that legacy.”

“The Film Comment Podcast has long been one of the magazine’s favorite ways to connect with its audience,” said Girish. “During our hiatus, we heard from readers that they dearly missed its commentary, particularly as the film and cultural landscape underwent major changes. So we’re thrilled to begin Film Comment’s return with the podcast. And with the Letter, we’re excited to do what the magazine does best: share smart writing by its excellent contributors.”

While on hiatus, Film Comment received messages of support from far and wide—including notes from subscribers, members, and the film community at large; an ode to the magazine’s enduring impact by Reverse Shot contributors; and the National Society of Film Critics’ prestigious Film Heritage Award, hailing Film Comment as “the most substantial and wide-ranging American film magazine.”

“Our deepest thanks go to our subscribers, contributors, and readers for their tremendous support and patience during the hiatus,” added Hernandez. “Your enthusiasm has been incredibly meaningful, and it inspires us as we look to the magazine’s future. We’re excited for you to take this journey with us.”

UPCOMING PODCASTS

Berlinale 2021 Wrap — Out Now!

Two esteemed international guests— scholar and critic Erika Balsom (Artforum, CinemaScope) and freelance critic and curator Ela Bittencourt (Film Comment, Sight & Sound, Criterion)—join us for our special wrap coverage of the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival, which includes new films by Hong Sangsoo, Céline Sciamma, Pietro Marcello, and more.

Virtual Film Festivals

As the spring film festival season moves online, we ask a roundtable of programmers and critics to reflect on our new virtual reality. What have we lost, and what have we gained?

Movie Gifts

To celebrate Film Comment’s return, we’re giving out gifts! Each critic will assign a film to another participant that the recipient hasn’t seen before. We’ll regale each other with our reactions in this episode.

From the Archive

A new series in which we dive into Film Comment’s history, highlighting an important article, feature, or theme from the magazine’s 60 years at the forefront of film criticism and culture.

Filmmaker Interview

This monthly series will feature an in-depth interview with the director of a newly released film. Past guests include Kelly Reichardt (First Cow), Nadav Lapid (Synonyms), Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles (Bacurau), Christian Petzold (Undine), Kristen Johnson (Dick Johnson Is Dead), and more.

FILM COMMENT

Since 1962, Film Comment has been the home of independent film journalism, publishing in-depth interviews, critical analysis, and feature coverage of mainstream, art-house, and avant-garde filmmaking from around the world. Founded by Gordon Hitchens, the magazine has subsequently been led by editors Richard Corliss, Harlan Jacobson, Richard T. Jameson, Gavin Smith, and Nicolas Rapold. Past and present contributing critics include Paul Arthur, David Bordwell, Ashley Clark, Manohla Dargis, Raymond Durgnat, Roger Ebert, Manny Farber, Howard Hampton, Molly Haskell, J. Hoberman, Kent Jones, Dave Kehr, Nathan Lee, Todd McCarthy, Sheila O’Malley, Nick Pinkerton, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Tony Rayns, Frank Rich, Andrew Sarris, Richard Schickel, Imogen Sara Smith, Elliott Stein, Amy Taubin, David Thomson, Amos Vogel, Robin Wood, and many more.

For more information, visit www.filmcomment.com and follow Film Comment on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.