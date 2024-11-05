Dear You’re Projecting,

What are some of the best films to watch if you want to get more into experimental cinema?

Sincerely,

David H. of Fayetteville, NC

***

Dear David H.,

When I heeded Film Comment’s call of advice-giving, I somehow imagined that I would be offering suggestions on the polite way to tell a stranger to turn off their phone during a movie. I like to think that I am fairly good at doing that, though one time, during a screening of Lawrence of Arabia (a 70mm print, mind you), a woman who was shopping for what looked like socks hissed in response to my gentle shoulder tap: “Don’t fuckin’ touch me!”

But, David, you have come asking another question, in an area I feel far less qualified to address. Although I have taught and written on experimental cinema for some time now, I have never felt like an expert. I suspect that many people feel this way, even if not all would admit it. For one thing, there is endless debate about what experimental cinema is, beyond the work of some widely recognized figures like Stan Brakhage or Kenneth Anger or Maya Deren. Fortunately, Deren herself gave us all permission to be “amateurs,” the Latin root of which is “lover,” suggesting one who does something for the love of the thing. She was talking about filmmakers, but I think it applies to viewers as well.

There’s really no way to prepare yourself to watch films that defy categorization or even basic description. But at the same time, it can be quite simple. Toward the end of a screening of James Benning’s Ten Skies (2004), after most of the room had emptied out, a woman next to me lamented that people “didn’t know how to look at the sky anymore.” I heard what she was saying, but I also sympathized with the people who had left. Experimental cinema can be profoundly humbling; it guarantees nothing for its audience. More than any other type of film, it trusts in the openness of the viewing experience. That can be frustrating to the point of walking out of the theater. But also, wonderful, unpredictable things can happen. After years of showing Hollis Frampton’s (nostalgia) (1971) in class, I recently had a student react in a way I’d never seen before. “How are you doing?” I asked. “Tripping!” he said emphatically.

Now, I realize I have been avoiding your question. So, here are some filmmakers I’ve been thinking about lately: Jordan Lord, Pablo Marín, Ana Vaz, Dora García, Tiffany Sia, James N. Kienitz Wilkins, Jem Cohen, Adam Piron, and Morgan Fisher. If you absolutely need a beginning, try Bruce Baillie’s All My Life (1966). Even the shitty version on YouTube cannot dampen its magic.

Hopefully these will get you started!

Sincerely,

Genevieve Yue

Nathan Lee is an assistant professor of film at Hollins University and a longtime contributor to Film Comment.

Genevieve Yue is an associate professor of culture and media at The New School and the author of Girl Head: Feminism and Film Materiality (Fordham University Press, 2020).