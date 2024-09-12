This week, Film Comment is on the ground at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which began on September 5 and runs through September 15. This year, as ever, the festival’s lineup is full of buzzy titles, including new films from directors like Luca Guadagnino, Pedro Almodóvar, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Brady Corbet, Dea Kulumbegashvili, and more.

For our fourth and final Podcast from the shores of Lake Ontario, critics David Schwartz, Saffron Maeve, and Robert Daniels join Film Comment editor Devika Girish to discuss shorts from the boundary-pushing Wavelengths programs (3:05), as well as Muhammed Hamdy’s Perfumed with Mint (21:40), the final two installments of Wang Bing’s Youth trilogy (27:57), and Luca Guadagnino’s Queer (35:16).

Catch up with all of our coverage of TIFF 2024 here.