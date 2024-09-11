This week, Film Comment is on the ground at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which began on September 5 and runs through September 15. This year, as ever, the festival’s lineup is full of buzzy titles, including premieres of new films from directors like Luca Guadagnino, Pedro Almodóvar, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Brady Corbet, Dea Kulumbegashvili, and more.

For our third Podcast from the home of David Cronenberg, Drake, and the great Tim Hortons, Film Comment editor Devika Girish welcomes critics Adam Nayman and Beatrice Loayza to discuss some of the most anticipated films of this year’s festival. Kicking things off, Adam, the noted Torontonian, gives a rundown on the Toronto-based movies at this year’s edition (2:59) before the three critics move on to discuss Nicolás Pereda’s Lázaro at Night (6:05), Jessica Sarah Rinland’s Collective Monologue (12:32), Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Harvest (22:09), Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End (32:09), and Joseph Kahn’s Ick (39:33).

Catch up with all of our coverage of TIFF 2024 here.