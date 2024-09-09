This week, Film Comment is on the ground at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which began on September 5 and runs through September 15. This year, as ever, the festival’s lineup is full of buzzy titles, including premieres of new films from directors like Luca Guadagnino, Pedro Almodóvar, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Brady Corbet, Dea Kulumbegashvili, and more.

For our first Podcast from the land of maple syrup, hockey, and Guy Maddin, Film Comment editor Devika Girish welcomes critics Mark Asch and David Schwartz to discuss Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl (3:23), Brady Corbert’s The Brutalist (14:45), Raoul Peck’s Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (26:45), John Crowley’s We Live in Time (31:50), and Durga Chew-Bose’s Bonjour Tristesse (40:01).

Stay tuned throughout this week for more Podcasts, dispatches, and more from TIFF 2024.