We’re reporting this week from one of the major film events of the fall: the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 7 to 17. Throughout this year’s festival, we’ll be on the ground, covering all the highlights (and lowlights) from the lineup with a rotating crew of critics and special guests.

For our fourth (and final!) podcast dispatch from Toronto, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Lovia Gyarkye (The Hollywood Reporter) and Alex Barasch (The New Yorker) to talk about Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario, Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour, Ellen Kuras’s Lee, Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction, and many more.

Find all of our TIFF 2023 coverage here.