As we head into the last weekend of the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish welcomes Adam Nayman (critic and certified Toronto native), Vadim Rizov (director of operations at Filmmaker Magazine), and Beatrice Loayza (associate web editor at the Criterion Collection) to talk about some of the major titles from this year’s lineup, including The Fabelmans, Dry Ground Burning, Women Talking, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Whale, and the Bulgari ad directed by Paolo Sorrentino that plays before every TIFF screening.

