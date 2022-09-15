Once again we’ve arrived at that special time of year known as festival season. Today we kick off our coverage of one of the fall’s major film events, the Toronto International Film Festival. Throughout this year’s festival, we’ll be on the ground, covering all the highlights (and lowlights) from the lineup with our rotating crew of critics and special guests.

For our third dispatch from the festival, Film Comment Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish welcomes critics Madeline Whittle and Mark Asch to talk about some of their favorites from the fest, including Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and Bloodshed, Davy Chou’s Return to Seoul, Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children, Sam Mendes’s Empire of Light, and more.

Stay tuned for more from Toronto over the next week.