The films of Christopher Harris are haunting and cerebral in equal measure—blending the sensorial power of analog avant-garde cinema with a thoroughly researched and deeply felt engagement with African-American history. Starting in 2001 with the 16mm feature still/here, which was also his MFA thesis at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Harris has created a rich and versatile body of work that draws on the legacy of the slave trade, the present-day realities of racism and capitalism, and the construction and destruction of urban space.

Last week in New York City, Harris celebrated a major career milestone—his latest shorts, Speaking in Tongues: Take One and b/w, screened as part of the 2024 Whitney Biennial, and a weeklong retrospective of his work kicked off at Anthology Film Archives. In the midst of these screenings and speaking engagements, Harris joined Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute to talk about the origins of his filmmaking in his youthful ambition to be musician, his interest in stillness and silence as structuring concepts, and why his work is always as fun as it is challenging and erudite.