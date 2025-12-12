This article is part of Film Comment’s Best Films of 2025 coverage. Read all the lists here.

On December 11, 2025, as part our annual winter list extravaganza, Film Comment Editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute were joined by esteemed critics Amy Taubin and Bilge Ebiri for a real-time countdown of the films topping our year-end critics’ poll. The evening featured a lively discussion (and some hearty debate) about the films as they were unveiled—and now it’s here in Podcast form, for your home-listening pleasure. Consider it a holiday gift from us to you, our loyal listeners.

Read the full list, plus Best Undistributed Films, individual ballots, and more, here.