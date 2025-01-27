It’s late January, which means that the intrepid Film Comment crew is once again on the snowy slopes of Park City, Utah, bringing you dispatches, interviews, and podcasts covering all the highlights of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. For the next week, we’ll be gathering the best critics on the scene to talk about each day’s premieres on the Podcast.

On today’s episode, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Lovia Gyarkye (The Hollywood Reporter), Alana Pockros (The Nation), and Lisa Wong Macabasco (Vogue) to discuss two of the best films to premiere at the festival so far—Kahlil Joseph’s BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions (2:45) and Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (14:07). The group also debates Katarina Zhu’s Bunnylovr (23:18), Hailey Gates’s Atropia (35:40), and Charlie Shackleton’s Zodiac Killer Project (46:42).

Catch up on all of our Sundance 2025 coverage here.