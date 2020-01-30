Welcome back to our ongoing series podcasts from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. As we near the festival’s end, we’ve redoubled (that’s a lot of doubling!) our efforts to bring our dedicated fans the content they crave: daily updates from Park City, covering all the great films and festive (film-related) goings-on. For today’s podcast, Film Comment Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Rapold sat down with Ashley Clark, director of film programming at BAM, and FC Assistant Editor Devika Girish, for a discussion of ’s Palm Springs, ’s The 40-Year-Old Version, ’s Minari, Hubert Sauper’s Epicentro, and more.