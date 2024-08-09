For Part 2 of our Summer Rep Report, film programmer Jessica Green joins to discuss Passing You By: Impostorism on Film, a new series she’s programmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The series opens today and runs through August 15 and focuses on movies that all explore the act of passing—be it for another race, gender, class, or nationality.

Film Comment editors Clinton Krute and Devika Girish spoke with Jessica about some of the highlights from the lineup, including Rebecca Hall’s Passing (2021), which adapts Nella Larsen’s 1920s novel of the same name; Oscar Micheaux’s silent-cinema classic, The Symbol of the Unconquered (1920), which was made in response to The Birth of a Nation (1915) and now features a score recorded by Max Roach; Omar (2013), a Palestinian film by director Hany-Abu Assad; as well as some lighter, yet thematically rich fare, like White Chicks (2004) and Coming to America (1988).