Early August is usually something of a lull in the film calendar, but this year, at least in New York City, it’s proved to be a goldmine—particularly for repertory programming. We had planned to record a single episode of our Rep Report series this week, but there was so much good stuff out there that we ended up recording three different conversations about three different programs, which we’ll be sharing over the next few days. Stay tuned!

On today’s episode, Jed Rapfogel, film programmer at Anthology Film Archives, joins Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute to discuss Verbatim, a new film series he’s put together at the famed New York City theater. Verbatim features an exciting and wide-ranging lineup of titles, spanning features, shorts, experimental films, and made-for-TV titles that are all united by one theme: each of them makes verbatim use of a real-life transcript—be it a court document, a journalistic interview, a letter, or something else. Jed, Clint, and Devika share some of the highlights of the series, including James N. Kienitz Wilkins’s Public Hearing (2012), which uses the transcript of a municipal town-hall about the expansion of a Walmart, James Benning’s Landscape Suicide (1986), which recreates interviews with a pair of killers, and Elisabeth Subrin’s short film, Maria Schneider, 1983 (2022), which offers three different riffs on an archival television interview with the titular actress.

Verbatim runs at Anthology Film Archives through August 13. For interested viewers outside of New York City, check out the Show Notes below for streaming links to some of the featured films.

Show Notes:

The Trial of Joan of Arc (Robert Bresson, 1962)

A Dirty Story (Jean Eustache, 1977)

The Legion Hall Bombing (Roland Joffé, 1978)

Landscape Suicide (James Benning, 1986)

Conspiracy: The Trial of The Chicago 8 (Jeremy Kagan, 1987)

The Arbor (Clio Barnard, 2010)

Charlie Victor Romeo (Robert Berger, Patrick Daniels, and Karlyn Michelson, 2013)

Life and Times – Episode 8 (Nature Theater of Oklahoma, 2015)

Saint Omer (Alice Diop, 2022)