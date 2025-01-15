Nosferatu, the new film by Robert Eggers, has been the talk of the movie-town since its release on Christmas Day. With his remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic of the same name, Eggers has become the latest auteur to bring Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula to the screen, joining a group that also includes Werner Herzog and Francis Ford Coppola. Like those before him, Eggers makes the tale of the Transylvanian vampire all his own. His Nosferatu is rooted in precise historical detail—as in his earlier films like The Witch (2015) and The Northman (2022)—while also bringing a contemporary psychodramatic sensibility to the characters, particularly Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) and Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp).

On today’s Podcast, Eggers joins Film Comment Editor Devika Girish to discuss why he wanted to make Dracula “scary” again, the polarizing feminist readings of Nosferatu, and the visual restraint of the film. If you stick it out until the end, you’ll also hear Eggers share some of the movies and T.V. shows he counts as Guilty Pleasures—including a reality show featuring a “demonic masc villain.”