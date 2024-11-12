When Payal Kapadia won a historic Grand Prix at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for her second feature, All We Imagine as Light (the first Indian film to play in competition at Cannes in 30 years), she paid homage to another Cannes prizewinner whose work has deeply influenced her: Miguel Gomes, whose Grand Tour won the award for Best Director. The resonances between their latest films go beyond Cannes laurels and directorial inspiration. All We Imagine as Light, which opens in American theaters this Friday, traces the stories of three women in present-day Mumbai, while Grand Tour follows a British colonial officer and his fiancée as they traipse across various East Asian cities in 1918—but both films are city symphonies that center love stories within broader political contexts and are driven by the pulsings of female desire. Last month at the New York Film Festival, Film Comment Editor Devika Girish moderated a conversation with Kapadia and Gomes—both practitioners of artful docufiction—which touched on their influences, aspirations, and methods.