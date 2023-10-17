The 61st New York Film Festival closed up shop last weekend, which means that it was once again time for Film Comment’s Festival Report, our annual live overview of the NYFF that was. FC co-deputy editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute convened an all-star team of critics—Molly Haskell, Adam Nayman, and Kelli Weston—for a spirited wrap-up discussion about the highlights and lowlights from the NYFF61 lineup. In front of a lively audience, the panel discuss and debate Todd Haynes’s May December, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Thien An Pham’s Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, and and many other noteworthy selections.