Established in 2020—and picking up where the late, lamented Projections section left off—Currents is the New York Film Festival’s home for films with more offbeat, experimental, or hybrid sensibilities. This year’s lineup does not disappoint, with a selection of groundbreaking features and shorts from new and established filmmakers like Matías Piñeiro and Lois Patiño, Claire Simon, Kevin Jerome Everson, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and many more.

I sat down with critics Chloe Lizotte and Ela Bittencourt to highlight some of our favorites from this year’s selection, including Miguel Gomes and Maureen Fazendeiro’s The Tsugua Diaries, Kiyoshi Sugita’s Haruhara-san’s Recorder, Kiro Russo’s El gran movimiento, and Ted Fendt’s Outside Noise, among others.

Stay tuned for more coverage of this year’s New York Film Festival, both on the podcast and in the Film Comment Letter.