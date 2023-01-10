Every January, to ring in the new year, Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute like to take a look at some of the putative new blockbusters of the holiday season. This year, they were joined by critics Sam Adams (Slate) and Nicholas Russell to run down some of the blingier titles that have recently graced the marquees of multiplexes and streaming sites alike, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, Glass Onion, and the A.I.-horror flick M3GAN. Needless to say, opinions ran as hot as the blood of a vengeful space whale.