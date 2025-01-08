Two enigmatic icons with enduring holds on the Western imagination are currently lighting up multiplex screens: fearsome Transylvanian vampire Dracula and Nobel Prize–winning American treasure Bob Dylan. Both released on Christmas Day, Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu and James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown are ambitious efforts at crafting new and absorbing tales out of these two mainstays of pop culture. Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Lily Rose-Depp, and Nicholas Hoult in the latest adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, joining a cinematic canon established by filmmakers like F.W. Murnau, Francis Ford Coppola, and Werner Herzog. A Complete Unknown features Timothée Chalamet as the young Dylan, tracing his arrival in New York in 1961 to his set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where he famously decided to “go electric.”

On this week’s Podcast, Film Comment editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute invited Lovia Gyarkye, film critic at The Hollywood Reporter, and FC’s very own Michael Blair (a Dylan aficionado) to debate the successes and failures of the two films—for both loyalists and neophytes of Dylan & Dracula. The group also discussed a few other Christmas Week releases, including Barry Jenkins’s Mufasa and Rachel Morrison’s The Fire Inside—and if you stay till the very end, you can also listen to their thoughts on Peter Watkins’s monumental La Commune (Paris, 1871) (2000), which the Film Comment team viewed this past weekend at Anthology Film Archives.

Sections:

A Complete Unknown (7:25)

Nosferatu (31:20)

Mufasa (48:00)

The Fire Inside (52:16)

La Commune (Paris, 1871) (55:56)