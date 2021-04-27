By most standards, this last year has been a drought for movie-lovers. But if you’re looking for silver linings, you could do worse than noting that there’s a fresh edition of the New Directors/New Films festival happening a mere four months after the 2020 edition. This year is extra special: it returns ND/NF to theaters alongside virtual screenings, in addition to marking the 50th anniversary of the fest. It’s a nice reminder that despite all the doom-saying, cinema’s future remains as vibrant as its past.

To preview the lineup, FC editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute were joined by critics Vadim Rizov and Chloe Lizotte—both veterans of our 2020 New Directors talk— for a live taping of the podcast. The four discussed festival highlights including Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta, James Vaughan’s Friends and Strangers, Fern Silva’s Rock Bottom Riser, Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden, Mani Kaul’s Duvidha, and more.

