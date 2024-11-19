During the 2024 New York Film Festival, Film Comment’s Devika Girish had the chance to chat with Julianne Moore, one of the great American actresses of the last three decades and more. She was at the festival for the premiere of The Room Next Door, the first English-language feature film by Pedro Almodóvar, which stars Moore as a writer in New York who reconnects with an old friend, now in the late stages of cancer, played by Tilda Swinton. The friend makes a strange request of Moore’s character: to give her company in a house in upstate New York where she plans to take her own life using a euthanasia pill.

Almodóvar’s film unfolds like a chamber drama, honing in on the awkward but tender companionship of two women in an absurd and dark situation, as they try to figure out how to enjoy the day-to-day of their togetherness while anticipating death. The Room Next Door hinges on its lead performances, and Moore and Swinton rise to the task with luminous turns that imbue the beautifully designed, fantasy world of Almodovar’s film with a rough-edged, piercing emotional realism. Devika’s conversation with Moore delves into the challenge of inhabiting the unreal worlds of Almodóvar with realism, as well as Moore’s relationship with Swinton, how she acts with her voice, and whether it’s difficult to play a good person in the movies.