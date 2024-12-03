Sleepily emerging from the turkey-induced haze of Thanksgiving break and looking ahead to the barrage of Best of 2024 lists, Film Comment Editors Devika Girish and Clinton Krute invited critics Robert Daniels and Beatrice Loayza to discuss some of the most highly-anticipated Hollywood blockbusters (and would-be blockbusters) of this year’s holiday season. The group convened to offer their thoughts on Steve McQueen’s Blitz (3:25), Edward Berger’s Conclave (17:00), Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II (31:56), Halina Reijn’s Babygirl (43:55), and Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 (55:53).