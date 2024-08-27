As part of this year’s Locarno Film Festival, scholars at the Università della Svizzera italiana organized a conference called Cinema and Audiovisual Futures, with a series of panels and workshops exploring cinema’s importance in constructing a new and alternative futures. As part of the conference, Film Comment editor Devika Girish moderated a panel with filmmaker Suneil Sanzgiri and writer and programmer Greg de Cuir Jr. called Digital Migrations. Their conversation delved into the ways in which digital media allows us to represent and respond to colonialism, diaspora, and violence, touching on Sanzgiri’s films At Home But Not At Home (2019) and Golden Jubilee (2021), among others.