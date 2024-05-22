Cannes 2024 is in full swing—and our intrepid on-the-Croisette crew of Film Comment contributors has been high-tailing it from screening to screening, cutting through the noise with a series of thoughtful dispatches, interviews, and podcasts.

On our latest episode from the sunny shores of Southern France, critics Guy Lodge and Adam Piron join Film Comment Editor Devika Girish to share their reactions to two of the most buzzy recent premieres—Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez and Sean Baker’s Anora—before offering some personal recommendations for deserving films that aren’t getting the same hype treatment, including Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, Carson Lund’s Eephus, and Soi Cheang’s Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.

Subscribe today to the Film Comment Letter for a steady stream of Cannes coverage, providing everything you need to know about the 2024 edition.