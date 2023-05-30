If you’ve been following the podcast and the Film Comment Letter, you’ll know that for the last two weeks, we’ve been reporting from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Before the festival ended last Sunday, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish gathered together Justin Chang, Rachel Rosen, and Dennis Lim—all of whom serve on the selection committee of the New York Film Festival—for a look back at the Cannes that was. As experienced festival veterans, the three reflected on the trends of this year’s festival, including the preponderance of long films, experiments with historical representation, and hybrids of fiction and documentary. They also discussed some of the festival’s late premieres, including Catherine Breillat’s Late Summer and Hong Sangsoo’s In Our Day.

