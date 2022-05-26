With Cannes 2022 winding to a close, Film Comment is on the ground, reporting on all the cinematic excitement at the film industry’s grandest annual event with the help of our on-the-Croisette crew of contributors.

On today’s podcast, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish talks to FC Podcast superstars Jonathan Romney and Jessica Kiang about the festival’s denouement, touching on Baz Luhrmann’s batshit Elvis; the latest slice of la vie quotidienne from the Dardenne Brothers, Tori and Lokita; the divisive new Claire Denis film The Stars at Noon; and two films from Ukraine, Maksym Nakonechnyi’s Butterfly Vision and Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s Pamfir.

