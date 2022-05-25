With Cannes 2022 in full swing, Film Comment is on the ground, reporting on all the cinematic excitement at the film industry’s grandest annual event with the help of our on-the-Croisette crew of contributors.

On today’s podcast, FC Co-Deputy Editor Devika Girish sits down with critic Mark Asch and Miriam Bale, artistic director of the Indie Memphis Film Festival, for an conversation that is pulled inexorably, like a mosquito to a well-toned ab, toward the festival’s thirst traps, including David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, Louis Garrel’s The Innocent, Serge Bozon’s Don Juan, João Pedro Rodrigues’s Will-o’-the-Wisp, Kristoffer Borgli’s Sick of Myself, and more.

