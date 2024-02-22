This week, Film Comment is reporting from Berlin, where the 2024 Berlinale kicked off on February 15. Throughout the festival, we’ll be sharing daily podcasts, dispatches, and interviews covering all the highlights of this year’s selection, including new films by Olivier Assayas, Mati Diop, Bruno Dumont, Hong Sangsoo, and many more. Subscribe to the Film Comment Letter here to stay up-to-date.

On today’s episode, our fifth from Berlin, FC Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Ela Bittencourt and Frédéric Jaeger to talk about their recent viewing, with a focus on the German cinema at this year’s edition. They discuss Eva Trobisch’s Ivo, Julia von Heinz’s Treasure, and Andreas Dresen’s From Hilde, with Love, among others, before turning to a selection of features directed by women, including a retrospective of work by Helke Sander and new films including Christine Angot’s A Family, Nele Wohlatz’s Sleep with Your Eyes Open, and Anja Salomonowitz’s Sleeping with a Tiger, among others.

Stay up to date with all of our Berlinale coverage here.