This week, Film Comment is reporting from Berlin, where the 2024 Berlinale kicked off on February 15. Throughout the festival, we’ll be sharing daily podcasts, dispatches, and interviews covering all the highlights of this year’s selection, including new films by Olivier Assayas, Mati Diop, Bruno Dumont, Hong Sangsoo, and many more. Subscribe to the Film Comment Letter here to stay up-to-date.

On today’s episode, our second from Berlin, FC Editor Devika Girish is joined by critics Erika Balsom, Giovanni Marchini Camia, and Beatrice Loayza to talk about the political situation in Germany and how it’s affecting the festival, before digging into films including Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor’s No Other Land, Dimitris Athiridis’s exergue – on documenta 14, Bruno Dumont’s The Empire, Ruth Beckermann’s Favoriten, and Diop’s Dahomey.

Stay up to date with all of our Berlinale coverage here.