This week, Film Comment is reporting from Berlin, where the 2024 Berlinale kicked off on February 15. Throughout the festival, we’ll be sharing daily podcasts, dispatches, and interviews covering all the highlights of this year’s selection, including new films by Olivier Assayas, Mati Diop, Bruno Dumont, Hong Sangsoo, and many more. Subscribe to the Film Comment Letter here to stay up-to-date.

On today’s episode, FC Editors Devika Girish is joined by critics (and FC stalwarts) Jordan Cronk, Jessica Kiang, and Jonathan Romney to talk about the festival’s change in leadership, before turning to the cinematic haul of the first couple days, including Tim Mielants’s Small Things Like These, Assayas’s Suspended Time, Alonso Ruizpalacios’s La Cocina, Nicolas Philibert’s At Averroes & Rosa Parks, P. S. Vinothraj’s An Adamant Girl, and Ruth Beckermann’s Favoriten.

Stay up to date with all of our Berlinale coverage here.